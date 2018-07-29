|
Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour (Week in Review)
Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Skye) Tony Lucca is set to hit the road beginning in October for a tour run with Tom Mackell that will visit the East Coast, Northeast, and Midwest for 17 dates. Lucca's dates will be in support of his new standalone single, "Nashville," which will be available for purchase on August 31, 2018 and is being released via AWAL/Kobalt. Says Lucca about the single, "I wrote 'Nashville' as precursor to my wife and me 'getting out of Dodge,' as they say. We decided to move from Los Angeles to Nashville a handful of years ago, as part of the mass exodus of fellow singer/songwriters doing the same." Read more - here.
