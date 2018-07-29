News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week (Week in Review)

.
Grateful Dead

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week was a top story on Friday: (Scoop) Fathom Events and Rhino Entertainment have announced that the "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up" in 500+ select movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. (local time).

This year's event features a presentation of the band's July 7, 1989 show from John F. Kennedy Stadium -- the final concert at Philadelphia's historic venue. When this show was recorded, the band included guitarist Jerry Garcia, drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, bassist Phil Lesh, keyboardist Brent Mydland and guitarist Bob Weir. In addition to the concert, which captures every note of the epic show, attendees will also get an inside look at the 2018 Limited Edition Boxed Set.

Tickets for "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" can be purchased online now at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. Watch the event trailer - here.

Scoop submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Grateful Dead Music and more

Grateful Dead T-shirts and Posters

More Grateful Dead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Grateful Dead's 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary Trailer Released

Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.