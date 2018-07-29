Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize

Chosen by a panel of British music critics and industry figures, the honor celebrates and promotes the best of UK music while recognizing artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres.

Gallagher's album - which topped the UK charts upon its release last fall - was announced as a contender at a Mercury Prize launch event in London alongside projects by Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Wolf Alice, among others.

"This year's Hyundai Mercury Prize celebrates albums by musicians at all stages of their careers," says the judging panel in a statement, "but with a shared belief in the importance of music for navigating life's challenges - whether personal or political, falling in or out of love, growing up or looking back, angry or ecstatic. The music here is funny and inspiring, smart and moving. Twelve amazing albums!"

The 2018 Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place on September 20 at London's Eventim Apollo and broadcast via BBC Music, with live television and radio coverage of the event on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music. See the full list - here.