News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses leader Axl Rose commented on the possibility of new music from the band following the completion of the summer 2018 leg of their Not In This Lifetime world tour.

"Right now our focus is on touring and the shows," Rose tells Iceland Magazine after the group's July 24 gig in Reykjavík, "but everyone seems to be getting along so you never know."

The reunion trek by Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan - which was launched with a rare club show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016 - is now in its third year and is among the top five biggest-selling concert tours in music history with sales of more than $500 million.

The lineup delivered a 3.5 hour show in Reykjavík before a crowd of 25,000 fans - or 7% of the Icelandic nation - making it the largest rock concert ever held in the city.

Asked how Guns N' Roses has managed to maintain a high quality show throughout the extended tour, Rose explains: "Everyone just wants to do their best for the fans, each other and our crew. Everyone pushes each other with their performance and commitment. And with highlights, every show, every crowd is different with something to remember about each one." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Guns N' Roses Stream Acoustic Version Of 'Move To The City'

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.