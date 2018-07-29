|
Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour (Week in Review)
.
Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour was a top story on Friday: (Atom Splitter) Cane Hill are ramping things up with news that they will embark on their first-ever headline North American tour this fall which will feature support from Sharptooth and Afterlife. The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run. "This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had." Read more - here.
The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.
"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had." Read more - here.