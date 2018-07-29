Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

The tour kicks off on September 21 in Orlando and runs through November 3 in the band's NOLA hometown. Cane Hill will also appear at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville during this run.

"This is the first time we've gotten to tour on our own terms," said singer Elijah Witt. "We're excited to be in sweaty, as-intimate-as-can-be venues, playing songs from every release we have. It's going to be the most exciting string of shows we've ever had." Read more - here.

Atom Splitter submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.