Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video

Frontman Kenta Koie had this to say about the new song, "'Catastrophe' is another new song from our new album EX_MACHINA, which we are very excited about releasing!

"To inspire me to write this song I watched Devilman Crybaby, which is a famous Japanese sci-fi action anime, and it helped me write the lyrics. We always want our fans to experience something they've never had before through our music and shows, so we are looking forward to seeing everyone on our UK & Europe tour later this year!"

The new studio effort is scheduled to hit stores on August 3rd and features special guest appearances from Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds and industrial hip hoppers Ho99o9. Watch the video - here.