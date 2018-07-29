Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Everlast's newest album, Whitey Ford's House of Pain, once again on his own indie Martyr-Inc label, is his seventh solo studio effort overall, and first since 2011's Songs of the Ungrateful Living (The Life Acoustic, re-recorded solo guitar versions of previously released songs, came out in 2013).

The 12-track release offers an eclectic stylistic sampling from throughout Everlast's nearly-three-decade-long journey. Guests include Slug and Aloe Blacc. - here.

MSO submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.