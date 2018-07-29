News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour (Week in Review)

.
Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour was a top story on Friday: Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler will not be appearing with the band on the just launched second leg of Slayer's North American farewell tour, due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The group have recruited Prong and Winds of Plague drummer Art Cruz to fill in for Adler. The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer.

"In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris. We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon." - here.

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song

Lamb Of God Stream New Song and Announce Album Release

Lamb Of God Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans

Lamb Of God Plan Long Break Following Summer Tour

Lamb Of God Announce Summer Headline Dates

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute

Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level'

Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour

New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video

Fozzy Release 'Burn Me Out' Video

Doro Teams With Amon Amarth Singer For New Video

Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video

The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video

Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.