Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced (Week in Review)
Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced was a top story on Friday: (Conqueroo) Bear Family Records have announced that thy will be releasing a brand new 20-CD Lefty Frizzell box set called "Article From Life: The Complete Recordings", on October 19th. Undeniably the most definitive collection of the country star's material, this majestic 20-CD anthology delivers a complete assembling of Frizzell's recordings - including many tracks not on the prior Bear Family releases - that provide a fascinating, in-depth look at this legendary musician's work. No less an authority than the acclaimed author/producer Colin Escott has hailed this epic release as "the cornerstone of every country music collection."
