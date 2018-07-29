Dubbed "Basstory: An Intimate Evening of Riffs and Repartee with David Ellefson", the show combines solo bass performance with David's celebrated brand of storytelling, as he recounts intimate details of his struggles and triumphs in the name of Rock N' Roll.

4 new dates have been added with support from Combat Records artists Green Death, and Chicago classic Thrashers WRATH. BASSTORY will also include special VIP meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and more. Read more - here.

