|
Monster Truck Release 'Evolution' Video (Week in Review)
.
Monster Truck Release 'Evolution' Video was a top story on Friday: Monster Truck have released a brand new music video for their song "Evolution." The track comes from the group's forthcoming "True Rockers", which is set to be released on September 14th. Frontman Jon Harvey had the following to say about the new single and promotional video, "Evolution, as a song, was a real shift in a different direction. "It was very eye opening in many different ways for us. We wanted to keep the video looking like the image that we built rather than have another curveball. I think the juxtaposition feels more natural than we expected, and the end product speaks for itself." Watch the video - here.
Frontman Jon Harvey had the following to say about the new single and promotional video, "Evolution, as a song, was a real shift in a different direction.
"It was very eye opening in many different ways for us. We wanted to keep the video looking like the image that we built rather than have another curveball. I think the juxtaposition feels more natural than we expected, and the end product speaks for itself." Watch the video - here.