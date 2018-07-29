Orgy Announce New Lineup For North American Tour (Week in Review)

. Orgy Announce New Lineup For North American Tour was a top story on Friday: Orgy have revealed a brand new band lineup which will be launching the Bring Your Army tour that will feature support from Motograter, Brand of Julez and the Crowned. Orgy just announced that they will be joined on the trek by guitarist, singer and producer Ilia Yordanov, and drummer, electronic music producer and DJ Ryan Browne Frontman Jay Gordon had this to say, "It's always tough when bands go through lineup changes. When it comes to the fans, sometimes it's just gotta be done... I needed to upgrade and I knew Ilia would be the way to go for guitar - I had asked him a while back and was waiting on a call back. We've worked together in the past and I'm a fan, so I'm glad we waited for him. He is a sick guitar player and can totally sing, as well. He is also an actor... his superior talents will not disappoint." See the tour dates - here. More Orgy News Share this article



