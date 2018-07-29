Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

The first leg of the tour will be visiting New Zealand and Australia, and is scheduled to kick off on October 18th in Wellington and will wrap up on October 28th in Perth.

They will then head to Russia to launch the second leg on November 6th in St Petersburg with the bulk of the shows taking place in Europe before wrapping up on December 15th in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The duo will be playing Bauhaus' 1980 debut album In The Flat Field in its entirety, followed by an extended encore that will feature a selection of classic songs from the group. More dates are still to be announced. Check out the initial run - here.