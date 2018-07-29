News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger) (Week in Review)

.
Jacob Cade

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger) was a top story on Friday: Jacob Cade just released his new single "Icky Nikki", which features guest appearances from Halestorm stars Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger. To celebrate we asked Jacob to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Writing this song was just about the greatest experience of my life. Reason being is that I got to work on this track with Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm. Keep in mind, Lzzy was my celebrity crush for quite a while! It was surreal. My manager and I were invited to go over to there place in Nashville at 11 am and didn't end up leaving until 12 at night! Throughout this time Joe, Lzzy, and I spent the time getting to know each other, sharing stories, exchanging riffs, and writing this song! As far as the music goes, the track together seamlessly between Joe and I on guitar, bass, and drums. But with the lyrics...that was the most awesome part. I learned so much from Lzzy as far as writing melodies, making lyrics more interesting, and tricks on how to sing vocals in the sing studio. I actually got to sing on the demo alongside Lzzy at the same time which was completely euphoric and a bit nerve racking! All I can say is, Lzzy is one of the best voices I have ever heard. However, I got to do my own showing off when it was time to play the leads. I remember Lzzy saying how impressed she was at how I never looked at the fretboard while playing! It was the best feeling. After we got done recording, Lzzy and Joe took me on a tour of the house and also out to dinner! I couldn't be more grateful for how nice they were to me. They truly did welcome me with open arms and I can't wait to continue our friendship going on the road together sometime soon!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - right here!

More Jacob Cade News

