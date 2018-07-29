Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Four semi-finalists will face off on the Golden Groove Stage at New Blues Festival V, Saturday, September 1. Two finalists will go head-to-head on the NBF Main Stage, Sunday, September 2.

6 String Showdown is a Summer-long series of regional blues guitar competitions to crown Southern California's best blues guitar player, the winner getting to perform on the Main Stage of this yearâ€™s New Blues Festival V. Each entrant gets personalized PR throughout the competition, including a web page on the 6 String Showdown website, publicity headshots by Rebecca Bogdanoff, and performance video for promotional use by MusicUCanSee.com. Finalists and Semi-Finalists will play before thousands and receive a Meet-And-Greet with bookers, club owners, A&R execs, record label owners and radio personalities. One winner receives over $5,000 in cash and prizes, including a guaranteed, Main Stage paid slot at the 2019 New Blues Festival. 6 String Showdown has partnered with Sweet Relief Musicians Cancer Fund and will donate a portion of the registration fees, making this truly an event by musicians for musicians. More info - here.

