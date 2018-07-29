Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

In the video, each of the three band members take a turn testing out a VR headset and exploring their own fantasies. The video takes a comedic turn when one of them gets thrown into a romantic night with an old woman.

Rockwell Sands had this to say about the band's unique blend of sounds, "We wondered what it would be like if we took all these different influences we loved-artists like Michael Jackson, the Eagles, Coldplay-and rolled them all into one band today." Watch the video - here.

