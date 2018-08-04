Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

The brand new clip sees Clutch frontman Neil Fallon whipping up a batch of tasty Maryland crab cakes for his bandmates as he sings the recipe throughout the tune.

Clutch recorded "Book Of Bad Decisions" at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs).

"I think one of challenges of being in Clutch is trying to record material that comes close to the energy that happens when we play live," says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "While we were compiling this material, we would often talk about how we wanted to record, where we wanted to record, and who we might want to record with. We put a lot of thought into it, and over the course of a few weeks, Vance Powell's name kept coming up." Read more and listen to the track - here.