Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level' (Week in Review)
Hollywood Undead Release New Song 'Another Level' was a top story on Saturday: Hollywood Undead have released a new track called "Another Level," The new single is the follow to the group's hit song "Gotta Let Go," which has already scored over three million global streams. Johnny 3 Tears (vocals, bass) had this to say about the new song, " 'Another Level' is self-explanatory. It's about taking it as far as you think you can possibly go, and then taking it ten steps further." Listen to it here.
