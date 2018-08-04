During an interview with Detroit Free Press to promote the band's stop in the city as part of their coheadlining tour with Def Leppard, Schon elaborated on comments that he had made previously about doing a new project with Perry.

"I think Steve has an amazing, soulful voice, and I know he loves R&B," The guitarist them and also said, "Life is short. So sure - I'd love to do an R&B record with Steve.

"I don't think he'd ever want to do a Journey record again. It's just too hard. (The notes are) way, way up there, and last time I heard him sing, his voice was a lot lower. But it was still very soulful. You can sing R&B and soul music and not need five octaves in your voice. (With Journey), he set the bar so high for himself and for anyone else." - here.