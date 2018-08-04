Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video (Week in Review)

. Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video was a top story on Saturday: Kitten have released a new music new video for their song "Strange Embrace", which is the latest single that they have released from their debut "Pink Champagne" EP. Singer Chloe Chaidez had this to say about the Abigail Tulis directed video, "Growing up as a competitive gymnast, movement and dance have always been very big parts of my life. My stage performance always reflects this, but this was the first time we tried a music video completely centered around a choreographed routine. "Early in the songwriting process the band had a laugh syncing the song up with the dance scene from 'The Mask of Zorro,' so there was always the idea we'd go with this vibe. The dancers and I rehearsed the amazing choreography like crazy, so the shoot was only a couple of takes. i hope everyone enjoys the video : }". Watch the video - here. More Kitten News Share this article



Related Stories



Kitten Release 'Strange Embrace' Video