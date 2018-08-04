New Years Day Release 'Disgust Me' Video (Week in Review)

New Years Day have released a brand new music video for their single "Disgust Me." The track comes off of the group's latest EP "Diary Of A Creep", which was released earlier this year. Ash Costello offered the following comments to Heavy Consequence, "'Disgust Me' is about seeing the side of someone that they tend to hide. Whether it be because they have deemed it undesirable or unattractive for whatever reason or out of fear of being judged as less than because of the dark sides they possess. 'Disgust Me' is asking the listener to not be afraid to show these parts because it just may bring you relief instead of sorrow. "I am asked a lot why I decided to dye my hair half red and half black, so I saw the 'Disgust Me' music video as an opportunity to give that a story of its own. The all-black-haired girl calling upon the dark spirits to show themselves, and the all-red-haired girl who's been lost alone in the wilderness, coming together to make one whole person. To me it felt symbolic, like the two sides of me can both shine, the light and the dark."



