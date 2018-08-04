The Chainsmokers Release New Track 'Side Effects'

Alex and Drew sent us over these details about the new track "Its a summer vibe, Emily crushed the vocals. We got back to our dance roots on this one and came through with this really upbeat tune!

"I know our previous material has been a bit darker than usual, and quite pointed lyrically, but this one is just a feel good jam. the explanation, well, we are quite happy right now, a while back we were going through a bunch of change and things in our life and our music since we write it and produce is a very close reflection of how we are feeling.

"In fact, Emily actually wrote all those songs with us as well... so we haven't really changed the formula, just our lives a bit... so if you prefer the more upbeat chainsmokers get ready...

"Emily wrote Dont Let me Down with us, New Rules with Dua Lipa and a handful of other massive songs". Check it out - here.