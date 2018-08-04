Brigades Return With First New Music Since 2015 (Week in Review)

Brigades Return With First New Music Since 2015 was a top story on Monday: Brigades have self-release their brand new EP True Blue, which marks the band's first new material since their 2015 album Indefinite (Pure Noise Records). Singer Darren Young had this to say, "True Blue definitely stands out from our other records because I feel it's something new and refreshing compared to how depressing and dark things got on Indefinite. "I think in some parts of True Blue it shovels back to the roots between my writing for The Last Laugh and Crocodile Tears, then is mushed together with this new aesthetic that was created from everything that happened. Making this transformation now is more exciting than it would have been for a direct release right after Indefinite." - here.



