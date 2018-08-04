News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars (Week in Review)

.
Joe Perry

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry can be seen rocking his "Sweetzerland Manifesto" lead single, "Aye, Aye, Aye", with Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander and Stone Temple Pilots members Robert and Dean DeLeo during his album launch show at the Roxy Theatre in January in a newly-released live video for the track.

"Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years, Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry told Rolling Stone
upon the single's release last December. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.'

"This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night."

The January 16 Roxy event saw Perry joined by a lineup of guests that included album participants Terry Reid and David Johansen and executive producer Johnny Depp, as well as Slash, Extreme's Gary Cherone and former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Joe Perry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher 2017 In Review

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lollapalooza To Livestream Online

Greta Van Fleet Release When The Curtain Falls Video

Whitesnake Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Coming

Seattle Mariners Announce Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field

L.A. Guns Joined On Stage By 14-Year-Old During Recent Show

Mushroomhead Announce Special Volume III Launch Event

Steven Wilson Extends To The Bone Tour Into 2019

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

Drive-By Truckers To Finally Release Very First Album

Singled Out: Integrity's Flames Of The Immortal

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.