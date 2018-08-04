Judas Priest Add Dates To Firepower World Tour

The veteran UK rockers have also added a December 7 concert in Jakarta, Indonesia to the fall series, with presale tickets available Saturday, August 4 before the public on sale on Sunday, August 5.

Judas Priest just issued a video for the "Firepower" track, "No Surrender"; the clip sees the band performing the tune in a rehearsal space, where they are joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton, who retired from the road this spring due to health issues from a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. See the dates and watch the video - here.