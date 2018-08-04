Krisiun Release 'Devouring Faith' Video (Week in Review)

. Krisiun Release 'Devouring Faith' Video was a top story on Monday: Krisiun have released a brand new video for their song "Devouring Faith". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Scourge Of The Enthroned," which will be released on September 7th. They had this to say about the Clever Cardoso created visual, "We would like to invite you all to check out our new video for 'Devouring Faith', taken from our upcoming album 'Scourge Of The Enthroned'! "The video came out as brutal as the song itself! The whole atmosphere is very dark and intense, pretty much based on old horror movies. Expect a relentless mix of carnage and terror, perfectly fitting the vicious thrashing vibe of 'Devouring Faith'! If you are into horror and death metal, don't miss it!" Watch it - here. More Krisiun News Share this article



