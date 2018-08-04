Metal Allegiance And Max Cavalera Release New video

Mark Menghi had this to say, "Voodoo turned out to be a tribal crusher a-la some other influential tribal metal band that we all know and love whom once featured Max. We live in a world of way too much bullsh*t and hate these days… and as our drummer would say; it's nice to have a step towards World Peace."

Alex Skolnick added, "One of the most distinct tracks on our new album (and indeed, in the entire MA catalogue), 'Voodoo' has a hypnotic feel with indigenous percussion, bringing to mind a ritual in the rainforest. We're grateful to have the ultimate voice for this track, with a sound that'll ll never be mistaken for anyone else: Max Cavalera." Watch the video - here.