New Politics Announce Fall Headline Tour

The group's fall headline tour will be kicking off on November 5th in Grand Rapids, MI and run through November 20th where is will be wrapping up in Atlanta, GA.

The band had this to say, "It's been an incredible year and we're excited to announce more dates this fall. Our fans have been amazing supporters and we're really proud of our latest release and being able to do what we do.

"We have so much more planned for 2019 but don't miss out on see the last shows this year with The Score. See you this fall. Come get L.I.T with us!!!!!'" See the dates - here.