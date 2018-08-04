Riot Fest Founder Addresses Ticket Site Hacking Concerns

Riot Mike said the following, "To our Riot Fam, On May 30, 2018, Ticketfly-our ticketing partner for the last eight years-was compromised. As many of you already know, Ticketfly's server was attacked by a hacker, causing its website to go offline for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, this occurred during Riot Fest's 2018 lineup announcement and ticket on-sale.

"While Ticketfly was making quick work of securing its website and user data, we were able to migrate over to its parent company, Eventbrite, and mitigate the effect this had on you as best we could. And since the hack, we've been in constant, ongoing discussions with both entities to find a resolution on behalf of those who are most important to me and all of us here at Riot Fest: you. Know that I have never taken your trust for granted. In the end, I wholly recognize that you are the ones who built Riot… not me.

"So, last week we reached a settlement with Ticketfly. For me, there was only one proper thing to do: find a way to give it all back to you. Granted, there were people chirping in my ear to just keep the settlement and go about our business as usual-but they should know us better by now. If it was only about the bottom line, Riot would have been sold to some apathetic conglomerate years ago. But it's not about that. Not one bit. Riot has been and will continue to be the festival that's simply… different. Just like you, we take pride in living left-of-the-dial." Read more - here.