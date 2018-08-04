Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page Shows Humor Ahead Of Solo Tour

Page will return to the UK this August for a new set of shows including many 'destination venues' like a performance at London's intimate Union Chapel, the stunning Oran Mor in Glasgow, Holmfirth's Historic Picturedrome and his first ever solo dates in Ireland.

To celebrate he put together new backstage video in which Steven chats about the tour venues, his experiences on last years UK tour, what to expect this time and more. Watch it here

He had this to say about that tour and the upcoming one, "After 10 years away, I brought my trio over to the UK last October to see if people still wanted to hear me in concert. I was blown away by the response. It was a truly moving and inspiring experience for all of us and I promised to return as quickly as possible. I'm thrilled to announce our return this coming August". See the dates - here.