James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints' (Week in Review)
James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints' was a top story on Tuesday: Outlaw country star James Carothers has released his new single, "Sinners and Saints." It comes from his forthcoming album, "Still Country, Still King: A Tribute To George Jones". "'Sinners and Saints' is a song for people to listen to and reflect on their relationship with God," Carothers says. "It's a good 'close to home' type story that's got it all: jail, church, adultery, gossip, and redemption. "To me, this fits perfectly into this whole George Jones tribute because the music and songs are about people with a clear definition of right and wrong and the moral conflict surrounding decisions that we make. Afterall, we're all sinners and saints, depending on the moment!" Listen to it - here.
