Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History (Week in Review)
Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest will be inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany on August 2. Hosted by Hall board members Whitney Alyson Ribbins and Steve Göldby, the private ceremony will take place prior to the band's headlining appearance at the annual festival as part of their "Firepower" world tour.