KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

The guitarist announced that he will be playing a very special show, dubbed The Songs. The Music. The Stories: Vinnie Vincent Live In Concert, at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on December 7th, according to vinnievincentlive.com (event was not listed on venue website as tickets went on sale Monday at 1PM).

The show will include a special guest appearance from former Vinnie Vincent Invasion singer and Journey star Robert Fleischman and feature acoustic performances of classic KISS and VVI songs. Read more - here.