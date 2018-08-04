Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP (Week in Review)

. Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP was a top story on Tuesday: (EBM) On the heels of Patrick Droney releasing his debut song "Stand and Deliver," the indie artist has released the follow up track "Always Been the End of the World," and announce the release of his self-titled EP set for this Friday, August 3.



"As Springsteen put it, 'there's something transformational about a last ditch do-or-die effort. It brings out honesty, sincerity and humility combining it with a willingness to risk it all,'" Droney says of the optimistic track about the end of the world. "There's great comfort to be found in the fact that every generation has had their own version of the end of times yet carried on."



The just released song was written by Droney, Melissa Peirce and Ben West, and produced by Droney, West and Ian Fitchuk. With tribal drums and buoyant chants, "Always Been the End of the World" questions if bad times are in fact opportunities to shine your light in the dark: "It's always been the case / There's always been a flood/ Always gonna say it's the worst it ever was / I'll give you my best / Honey that's what you deserve / Let's forget the rest / Cause it's always been the end of the world." Read more - here. EBM submitted this story.

