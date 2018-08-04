|
Rise Of The Northstar Release New Video and Reveal Album Bonus (Week in Review)
Rise Of The Northstar Release New Video and Reveal Album Bonus was a top story on Tuesday: Rise Of The Northstar have released a music video for their new single, 'Here Comes The Boom'. The song is the first taste of their forthcoming sophomore album. The new album will be entitled "The Legacy Of Shi" and is set to be released on October 19th. It was recorded with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios. Watch the new video here. The digipack edition of the album will include 1 of 10.000 so called "Northcards", featuring one of the band's members. 10 of the cards will be different "Shi Northcards". Find it and you will be rewarded. More info on the "Northcards" to be revealed soon. Read more - here.
