. Singled Out: Fatherson's Making Waves was a top story on Tuesday: Fatherson recently released their brand new single and video "Making Waves" and to celebrate we asked lead singer Ross Leighton to tell us about the track. Here is the story: I've been sort of avoiding telling the real story because it's kind of lame haha but the idea from this song came when I met my girlfriend. We had met a couple of times before I asked her out on a date and to be honest I didn't think she would be that interested. She said yes and we had a couple of great dates and then I left to go on tour for a month with Augustines and I guess we just sort of left it up to if we were still feeling it when I got home we'd pick back up. So thats where the "somebody called it a longshot" lyric comes from, she was like this super cool level headed presence that I had never really come across, and I've got the tendency to be a little more scatty, so I wanted her to still be into it when I got home! The whole song is pretty much about the inception of that relationship, and it's also kind of a battle with myself and that inner self destruct button that I think I have. I don't think I'm alone in having that sort of vertigo type anxiety that when things are going well you have to find a way of f***ing it up, so it's kind of a plea to myself to just roll with it and see what happens. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about their upcoming album - right here! More Fatherson News Share this article



