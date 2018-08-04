|
Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart' (Week in Review)
Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart' was a top story on Tuesday: Sublime With Rome have released a new single called "Wicked Heart". The track comes from the group's long-awaited third full-length, which is expected in Spring 2019. Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park) and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv), When asked what inspired the song, vocalist/guitarist Rome Ramirez said: "My girl and I were talking one night... then boom! Things got heated, and all of the sudden this nice, fancy dinner turned into the Cold War. What started as something so nice and beautiful took such a wicked twist." Watch the video - here.
