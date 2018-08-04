The Silencer Release 'Within' Video (Week in Review)

The Silencer have released a brand new single and music video for their song "Within", which was shot and directed by Eric DiCarlo and Squareup Studios. The single as written and produced by frontman Charlie Corletta and engineered/mix/mastered by Zaki Ali. Corletta had this to say about the brand new single: "The message of "Within" is that no matter what negative situations one might face in their life, there is always something that we hold onto within us all (an inner light and burning passion), that makes life worth living."



