U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

The album has been remastered and will be pressed on 180g double LP black vinyl and follows the vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998).

The original album featured two newly recorded tracks, 'Electrical Storm' and 'The Hands That Built America' (featured in the hit film) 'Gangs Of New York'. Read more - here.