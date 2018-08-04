|
U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue (Week in Review)
U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue was a top story on Tuesday: U2 have announced the next in their vinyl reissue campaign. Their 2002 hits compilation "The Best of 1990-2000" is set to be released on September 28th. The album has been remastered and will be pressed on 180g double LP black vinyl and follows the vinyl reissues of Achtung Baby (1991), Zooropa (1993) and The Best of 1980-1990 (1998). The original album featured two newly recorded tracks, 'Electrical Storm' and 'The Hands That Built America' (featured in the hit film) 'Gangs Of New York'. Read more - here.
