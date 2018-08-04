|
Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming (Week in Review)
Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming was a top story on Tuesday: (Conqueroo) Unissued demos from the classic British band Unicorn, which were produced in 1973-74 by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, have compiled as laughing up your sleeve, and will be released on CD, LP and digital on October 5th by omnivore. The set was newly mixed and mastered at Storybook Sound from the original multi-track tapes. Liner notes contain interviews and rare photos, with introduction by Gilmour. Vinyl version contains Digital download card with full CD program. The band known as Unicorn released three exquisite albums in the mid-'70s, with David Gilmour of Pink Floyd in the producer's chair. But a wide audience was elusive, even though Unicorn opened for many heavyweights in the day (including Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Billy Joel, and Dr. Hook), played with Kate Bush on her first proper demo recordings (which landed her a deal with EMI), and were even covered by Gilmour on his first self-titled solo album, released in 1978.
