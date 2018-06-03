|
Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty (Week in Review)
.
Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty was a top story on Friday: Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ revealed in a new interview that the band has been working on a new track that will be featured in the forthcoming video game "Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4." Christ also says that fans will not have to wait until October 12th when the new game hits stores to hear the new song. He told HardDrive Radio (via Metal Hammer): "The song's written. We're recording it right now. We just took a break in the studio of recording it this last week. "We're going to finish it up this coming week and then it'll go off to get mixed and mastered - and I believe sometime in July is when everyone will be hearing it for the first time." - here.
