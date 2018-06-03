News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest (Week in Review)

Riot Fest

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest was a top story on Friday: Organizers of Riot Fest have revealed the first round of artists for this year's festival in Chicago with Blink-182 and Beck set to headline the 2018 installment of the annual festival and the third headliner still to be revealed.

This year's Riot Fest is scheduled to take place at September 14, 15, and 16 in Chicago's historic Douglas Park and apart from Blink and Beck, organizers also announced the following bands will be performing:

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Incubus, Young the Giant, Interpol, Blondie, Alkaline Trio, Father John Misty, Jerry Lee Lewis, Dropkick Murphys, Bleachers, Atmosphere, Flogging Molly, Cypress Hill, Bad Religion, Underoath, Matt and Kim, the Jesus Lizard, Sum 41, the Voidz, the Front Bottoms, Twin Peaks, K.Flay, Suicidal Tendencies, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, the Wonder Years, Digable Planets, Liz Phair, Cat Power, Gary Numan, Killing Joke, Hot Snakes, Wolfmother, Moose Blood, SWMRS, Johnny Marr, Superchunk, JD McPherson, Reignwolf, Lagwagon, Pussy Riot, FEAR, Andrew W.K., GWAR, the Aquabats, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Face to Face, the Exploited, the Bouncing Souls, Dillinger Four, Conflict, Piebald, Adolescents, the Avengers, Cobra Skulls, HEALTH, Calpurnia, Kevin Devine, the Frights, the Districts, Arkells, the Audition, Spitalfield, Flor, Speedy Ortiz, Bully, Lower Class Brats, Total Chaos, the Fever 333, Direct Hit!, Mom Jeans., Mannequin Pussy, Pronoun, Beach Goons, the Bombpops, Badflower, Save Face, Super Whatevr, Beach Bunny, No Small Children, and featuring Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow Revue - here.

