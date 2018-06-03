|
Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album (Week in Review)
.
Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album was a top story on Friday: Symphony X's Michael Romeo has released a lyric video for his new single "Black". The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "War of the Worlds / Pt. 1", which is set to be released on July 27th. The song is also offered as the first grat track from the album and the video can be streamed here. Romeo had the following to say about the new album: "It's me putting all the things I love about music in a blender. Somebody might listen to it and say, 'What is this guy thinking?' But it's all about being creative and having a good time with it." Read more - here.
