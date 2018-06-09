News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dee Snider Reveals New Single 'Tomorrow's No Concern' (Week in Review)

.
Dee Snider

Dee Snider Reveals New Single 'Tomorrow's No Concern' was a top story on Saturday: Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has released a lyric video for his track "Tomorrow's No Concern". The song comes from his forthcoming Jamey Jasta produced solo album.

The new album will be entitled "For The Love Of Metal" and is set to hit stores on July 27th. Dee had the following to say about the new single and video, "'Tomorrow's No Concern' is the perfect first single off of my new album For the Love of Metal. Lyrically it's about me living for today, not in the past. So many people waste their lives away remembering the 'glory days'.

While I am proud of all that I've done, I'm more interested and excited about what is happening now. In the song I urge the listener to do the same; live in the moment and don't let the past - good, bad or indifferent - or what might or might not happen in the future ever slow you down!" Watch the video - here.

