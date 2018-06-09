News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Ghost ended a May 31 show at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, WI early after a fan collapsed at intermission and later died at hospital, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Swedish band had just announced an intermission around 9:15 p.m. when a man in the pit fell to the ground, according to a fellow concertgoer; fans flagged security for help, CPR was issued, and people were cleared out of the venue around 9:45 p.m. when security advised fans that the remainder of the show was canceled.

"Tonight, in Milwaukee there was a medical emergency with one of our fans," tweeted the band after the incident. "We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time."

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner said the man was transported to Columbia St. Mary's hospital, where he died late Thursday evening of natural causes. No autopsy was planned; his name and other details were not released.

"This morning we learned that the man transported to the hospital from our show last night in Milwaukee passed away from natural causes," said the group the day after the event. "Our hearts are broken for him and his family. Once again we ask that you send the family your thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences and respect their right to privacy during this time."

"We are saddened by the tragedy that happened at the Riverside Theater last night," said The Pabst Theater in a released statement, according to CBS 58 Milwaukee. "Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family and we ask the public to respect their privacy. We appreciate the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department and Per Mar Security in quickly responding and assisting during this difficult time." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost Music and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

Ghost Debut New Songs At Club Show

Ghost Release Behind The Scenes Video

Ghost Unplug For Grammy Museum Performance, Announce Special Show

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.