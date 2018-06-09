Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video

The spring date was one of a handful of intimate concerts White delivered to launch his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to earn the Detroit rocker his third US chart-topper, following similar success with 2012's "Blunderbuss" and 2014's "Lazaretto."

A few weeks after the London gig, White performed the song on the April 14 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live. "Over And Over And Over" is the third single issued from "Boarding House Reach", following the lead tracks "Connected By Love", and "Corporation."

White self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA. Watch the video - here.