The Colour You Release 'Set Me Free' Video

Singer Julian Comeau had the following to say bout the track, "Essentially, 'Set Me Free' is about questioning whether or not someone could/should be a means of escape from the hell in your head.

"On one side you've got this damaged soul looking for an escape, and on the other there is this beautiful angel-like figure who's intrigued by the danger of this damaged 'bad boy' image, but not quite brave enough to be that escape." Watch the video - here.