|
The Colour You Release 'Set Me Free' Video (Week in Review)
.
The Colour You Release 'Set Me Free' Video was a top story on Saturday: Alt rockers The Colour You have released a music video for their laterst single, "Set Me Free", which was filmed and directed by Sidney Lee Lopez. Singer Julian Comeau had the following to say bout the track, "Essentially, 'Set Me Free' is about questioning whether or not someone could/should be a means of escape from the hell in your head. "On one side you've got this damaged soul looking for an escape, and on the other there is this beautiful angel-like figure who's intrigued by the danger of this damaged 'bad boy' image, but not quite brave enough to be that escape." Watch the video - here.
Singer Julian Comeau had the following to say bout the track, "Essentially, 'Set Me Free' is about questioning whether or not someone could/should be a means of escape from the hell in your head.
"On one side you've got this damaged soul looking for an escape, and on the other there is this beautiful angel-like figure who's intrigued by the danger of this damaged 'bad boy' image, but not quite brave enough to be that escape." Watch the video - here.