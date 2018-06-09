News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Darkness Stream Song From Live At Hammersmith (Week in Review)

.
The Darkness

The Darkness Stream Song From Live At Hammersmith was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming performance audio of their 2017 single, "Solid Gold", as the latest preview to the June 15 release of a new package, "Live At Hammersmith."

The tune was the second single from the band's fifth album, "Pinewood Smile" - their first with new drummer Rufus Taylor (son of Queen legend Roger Taylor) - which reached No. 8 on the UK charts.

The new live set captures the group in a December 2017 concert at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. "The Darkness is untamed. It cannot be caged," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild.

"Life is about experiences, not possessions," he continues. "This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch Emmerdale with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Darkness Music and more

The Darkness T-shirts and Posters

More The Darkness News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Darkness Stream Song From Live At Hammersmith

The Darkness Stream Tracks From Live At Hammersmith

The Darkness Release Animated 'Happiness' Video

The Darkness Release 'Southern Trains' Music Video

The Darkness Release 'All The Pretty Girls' Video

The Darkness Stream New Song 'All The Pretty Girls'

The National Release 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness' Video

Between The Buried And Me Release 'Turn On The Darkness'

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.