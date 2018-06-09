News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tremonti Streaming New Song 'As Silence Becomes Me' (Week in Review)

Tremonti

Tremonti Streaming New Song 'As Silence Becomes Me' was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Tremonti are streaming the track. "As Silence Becomes Me", as the latest preview to the June 8 release of their fourth album, "A Dying Machine." The Alter Bridge offshoot's first concept album tells the story of humans and fabricated beings trying to co-exist at the turn of the next century.

"I've never in my entire career, ever wanted to do a concept record or ever thought it was something that I could wrap my head around; it was never something that was on my radar," frontman Mark Tremonti tells Metal Wani. "I've been a songwriter since I was eleven trying to tinker around writing tunes and it was never something that I wanted to do but, the only record I can really remember owning that were concept records were my King Diamond albums, and it just, it wasn't something where I ever sought out to do it.

"I just wrote the song A Dying Machine and it fell on my lap. I was like, I really love how I feel in the moment of this song and this story and I don't wanna lose that. I wanna continue it; maybe it could be three or four songs that could have that theme and the rest is different. But then I got so far deep into it I was like, 'you know what, if we're gonna do this, let's do it the whole way' and I finished writing … even the songs that were written before A Dying Machine that went on this album I had to retrofit the lyrics to make them fit as closely as possible to the storyline and by the end I was like, 'I gotta do this in long form and tell the whole story with the novel."

The rocker is working on turning the tale into a full-length work of fiction with the help of American author John Shirley. Listen to the new song - here.

