News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track (Week in Review)

.
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track was a top story on Monday: Coheed And Cambria have released a stream of an epic new 10-minute track called "The Dark Sentencer." The song will be featured on the band's forthcoming studio album, that is expected to be released later this year.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez had this to say about the concept of the new song, "Years ago, chaos cut through this atmosphere. The fractured worlds that inhabit this space were once locked in a force of uncontrollable destruction. Gravity was lost.

"Their planetary trajectories conjoined in one catastrophic collision, choking to remain viable even as the dying glow of their cores peek through the cracks and scars of those impactful moments. Yet a gasp is a sign of life and the planets that many might have cast off as annihilated space continued to show a pulse across the hopelessness. This discarded earth is still very much alive… and made profitable by the five Houses of the Star Supremacy - an elite society who looked to the sky and saw potential in the wasted planets.

"The opportunistic approach could hardly be considered an act of empathy for the human condition, as the decision to convert the dying planets into private prisons meant another type of life sentence awaited those shipped off to their remote reaches. Here, the desolate and derelict would burn away slowly, trapped in a race to death with the very ground they stand on. In this space, between the Well and unknowing.

"Our story starts there. Into our future, yet far beyond our past. In a romance between a pair of Unheavenly Creatures. Weaving through the blacked-out space toward the freckling of cracked planets, The Gavel moved like a funeral procession. In many ways, it was the end of life for the two prisoners being transported within its unmitigable walls, to the most deplorable and prized of the doomed prisons, known simply as The Dark Sentencer." Check out the song - here.

Coheed And Cambria Music and more

Coheed And Cambria T-shirts and Posters

More Coheed And Cambria News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Coheed And Cambria Streaming Epic 10-Minute Track

Coheed and Cambria Releasing Album Later This Year Under New Deal

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

Coheed And Cambria Announce Neverender GAIBSIV Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.